Film director and cinematographer Loukman Ali is on cloud nine after his movie, “The girl in the yellow jumper” became the first Ugandan production to feature on Nextflix.

The good news was announced by Ali on Thursday.

“The first Ugandan movie on Netflix, the girl in the yellow jumper, tune in next week,” he tweeted.

“Can’t believe this is going to be the first Ugandan movie on Netflix. My first film is the first Ugandan film on Netflix. I can officially call myself a professional filmmaker.”

Staring Maurice Kirya, Michael Wawuyo Jnr, Rehema Nanfuka, Phillip Luswata and Gladys Oyenbot among others, the film follows a man who escapes a hostage situation and returns home with a story to tell.

Uganda Communications Commission has also congratulated Loukman upon having his production featured on Netflix.

“Congratulations to the producer, cast and crew of the film ‘The girl in the Yellow Jumper’, Uganda’s first movie on Netflix,”UCC tweeted.