The Pan-African Youth Union has shifted base to Morocco’s capital Rabat.

This follows the signing of a new agreement between Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid and the Union’s President Aliou Oumarou.

The move from Khartoum, Sudan to Rabat, will be ratified at the 4th Ordinary Congress of the Union set for November 15-16 in Niger’s Niamey.

Aliou Oumariou, president of the Pan-African Youth Union, said the union will now work directly with the Morocco leadership to support youths in Africa.

HM King Mohammed VI, who has always supported African youth, will play a significant role in this cooperation.

Bensaid Mohammed Mehdi, the minister of youth, culture and communication, noted that its befitting for Rabat to be the headquarters of the Union citing that “HM King Mohammed VI has always emphasised the importance of promoting youth, especially those in Africa”.

“The city of Rabat will next year be the African capital of culture and we will implement programs for the benefit of African youth,” the minister said, adding that the north African country would share its experiences with youth development.

Pan African Youth Union seeks to empower African young people. The organisation also serves as an operating platform for interaction among young people, policy-makers and social partners on youth development across the continent.

The Union further aims at promoting its values ​​and principles, in particular those related to peace, to democracy and to sustainable development in order to achieve African integration.