The Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Jacob Oulanyah has fulfilled his pledge of Shs 100 million to the Church of Uganda.

This is part of his contribution towards clearing a debt in billions of shillings owed to Equity Bank and the funds were used to construct the Church House in Kampala.

Oulanyah also cleared his pledge of Shs20 million towards the lighting at the Uganda Martyrs’ Anglican Shrine in Namugongo.

He said he was delighted to honour his pledge to aid in the smooth running of the church and its projects.

“I made a pledge at Namugongo and I said I would be raising money to the tune of Shs 100 million and the onus is on me to honour it. It has not been easy to collect such a lump sum which is why I asked for six months and I am pleased to deliver as promised,” he said.

Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba prayed for the speaker after receiving the contribution, adding that it was indeed the calling of God to have Oulanyah as one of the leaders to support the call and deliver on it.

“On behalf of Church of Uganda and my own behalf, I thank Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament for honouring his pledge of Shs 100 million towards clearance of Church House debt and Shs 20 million towards purchase of lights in Namugongo Martyrs Anglican Site. May the Almighty God bless you,”he said.

He noted that many people make these kinds of promises and never deliver.

Kaziimba requested the speaker to intervene in the dispute in Kumi Diocese where Rev. Charles Okunya has insisted that he should be appointed the bishop of the Diocese.