No matter how good you are in bed, it will not get you into marriage or help you keep one.

As much as good sex comes in handy and keeps the other person coming for more, marriage or long-time relationships work because of other factors.

Before the world went crazy, people were crazy about recipes, keeping a home clean, and taking care of each other emotionally and mentally. Today, all we want to know is how long a good sex session should last.

Good sex is amazing. It is like the best sleeping pill you will ever try, but it won’t raise children. After you have mastered cowgirl, what else are you bringing to the table?

Will you wake up in the morning and prepare breakfast for your man, or man shall feed on sex alone? Do you know how to change diapers when the fruits of all that flipping come?

Is your first instinct to hire four maids to do all the house chores, including laying the bed in which you were riding your man? See how sex won’t work?

Christmas is coming soon, and maids are returning to their homes for a minute. Will you run to social media and start talking about depression because of all the housework you have to deal with?

How many people can make sure their houses are clean enough when the maids are away?

What food are you going to prepare when you don’t have someone to peel? It is very sad to find someone running into marriage when they can’t even peel a banana.

You have mastered how to roll your tongue in all her walls, but can you actually help with the chores at home? Or all you are there to do is deliver organisms and watch Ronaldo, and the boys chase after a ball?

Anything can happen when kids come in the mix, and your parents won’t always be around to show you what they did every time you threw a tantrum.

You need to learn to bathe your child when the maid is not there. The panic mode won’t work when your child knocks down a kettle with hot water. 69 will not deliver first aid.

So alongside mastering sex styles and learning to deal with fetishes, try and find out why our grandparents kept their marriages going for years.

Sex gets boring. There is only too much flipping you can do. What else is there about you that will see them come back home an hour after 5:00 pm instead of going to the bar to sip a beer with friends?

Most of these teenage pregnancies and domestic violence cases are on the rise because after you have made the babies, you don’t know what to do with them.

Make-up sex is good, but how will you make sure the fights are not extreme. What else will you and your partner talk about and do when you have exhausted the sex styles?

Till next time, learn a few things on how to keep a home.