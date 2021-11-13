National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Shamim Nambassa has won Makerere University’s guild presidential race.

Nambassa is a third year student of Bachelor of Pharmacy.

According to the results that were declared by Makerere University Electoral Commission chairperson William Kananga, Nambassa garnered 5610 votes, which represented about 54.16 percent of the total votes cast.

Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Obeid Yahayaa finished second in the race, garnering 1,548 votes, which is about 14.945 percent.

Independents Ronald Mutsinzi and Agrippa Byayesu commanded 1,187 and 697 votes respectively.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) was represented by Silva Bukala, who came last with only 649 votes.

NUP’s Nambassa campaigned under the theme of “Illiteracy can not cure Covid; Vaccinate the junta with wee-wee.”

In her first speech as the guild president elect, Nambassa said that her term will be one of action, and thanked the students who voted for her.

Nambassa now becomes the fifth (5) female guild president In Makerere University’s history, with the latest being Anna Adeke Ebaju in 2013/14. Adeke is the current Soroti District Woman MP.

Others, according to Makerere University website are Susan Abbo 2007/08, Sarah Kagingo (1997/98), and Norah Njuba (1987/88).