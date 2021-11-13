NBS Television’s journalist Henry Mugenyi has been declared winner of this year’s Health Journalist of the Year award at the Heroes in Health Awards (HIHA) 2021.

At the grand finale for the awards held on Friday at Serena Hotel, Mugenyi beat fellow journalist at NBS, Zahara Namuli and Esther Mukula to the award.

HIHA is a rewards initiative instituted to recognize outstanding individuals, entities, organizations, services, products, and programs in the health sector.

Upon receiving the award, Mugenyi expressed gratitude to God and his work environment for pushing him to greater heights.

“I stand to testify how God has been faithful in my media journey. And to the support system in my newsroom, sources, and our audience… we are reaping the fruits.” Mugenyi said.

The Heroes in Health (HIHA) Awards is a public-private partnership project instituted in 2019 by the Ministry of Health with the support of Xtraordinary Media.

This is a public choice award, where members of the public nominate and vote their heroes in the Health sector.

The strategic objective is that by shining light on their outstanding contributions; individual, community, nonprofit, public and private players in the health sector will be rallied to innovate, serve the public better and to embrace global trends in the delivery of efficient healthcare to Uganda’s citizens.