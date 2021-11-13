President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has passed out a total of 5200 officers who had completed a 12-month course at the Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi district.

Speaking at the function, the president reasoned with the police leadership that there is need to increase on the number of police officers to ensure proper policing.

“The proper ratio should be one police man for every 500 people. Now that the population of Uganda is now 43 million, we should be having ideally 86000 police men,” Museveni said.

The UN policing standard of 1:500 ratio where a single police officer is supposed to man 500 people.

The president however asked the police officers to do well their job of protecting the population and their property

“Those who disturb peace are like vultures because they don’t mind if there is disturbance of peace. The police force must be ideologically and strategically clear. It is the police and armed forces to protect the wealth creators,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola said the passing out of the 5200 police officers means the police to population ratio has now reduced compared to last year.

“The total Police Force strength now stands at 52,000 against the population of about 42 million which translates into a police population ratio of 1:832 as compared to last year’s ratio of 1:893,”Ochola said.

He however noted that there is need for more recruitment of officers to match the international standard.

“ I wish to note that while the police population ratio has improved as indicated above, there is need for annual recruitment of personnel in order to further reduce the police population ratio to the International Standard of 1:500.”

Ochola said the force’s key priorities now including rolling out of CCTV cameras to all the parts of the country and fill the camera coverage gaps, addressing terror threats through community policing and equipping officers with appropriate tools, observing human rights, fighting corruption, and addressing the general welfare of police officers among others.

He however urged the police officers to ensure they observe human rights.

“Policing is a very rewarding career but the rewards of the profession are for those who are disciplined, committed, patriotic, patient and pro-people. As young and new members of the force, consider yourselves fortunate to have been selected and entrusted to serve. You have joined a noble profession that calls for continuous training and personal sacrifice to ensure effective and efficient performance,”Ochola told the recruits.

“You must distinguish yourselves by carrying out your duty with integrity, honesty, discipline and respect to the population. Ensure that you adhere to every norm, rule and law that governs your operations. The country has invested so much in you and therefore, we expect you to serve the people of this country unreservedly. Lead a simple but meaningful life and protect yourselves from preventable diseases resulting from reckless sexual lifestyles.”

The recruits also displayed shooting, martial arts and crowd control skills before the president.