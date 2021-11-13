Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) one of Uganda’s leading private law firms has celebrated its 20th anniversary at a function held at the Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo.

Founded in 2001 through the merger of four major law firms, the founding partners for KAA were former Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe, State Minister for Lands, Dr.Sam Mayanja, Oscar Kambona who previously headed the Uganda Tax Bureau and Dr.Elly Karuhanga , the chairman of the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

The founders were later joined by former Director of Public Prosecutions and longest service Solicitor General Peter Kabatsi, Dr Kallu Kalumiya a former director at the United Nations, and Joseph Matsiko, a former director for civil litigation in the office of the Attorney General.

Speaking at the function, the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka hailed KAA for playing a big role in private law practice in the country.

“It is heartwarming to see the fruits of KAA’s 20 purposeful years. May the firm continue to set an example of excellence in Uganda’s legal sector,” Kiwanuka said.

Speaking about their journey, managing partner, Joseph Matsiko said the law firm has the highest success rate in the country.

“We have the highest success rate for law firms in Uganda. When you bring your case to KAA, consider it solved,” Matsiko said.

Senior partner, Dr. Elly Karuhanga, said it is high time parliament mooted a law ring-fencing legal services for Ugandan law firms.

“It is a shame that our legislators and our leaders do not ring-fence legal services. There is no reason for someone to seek legal services elsewhere when there are able law firms in Uganda,” he said.

Background

Founded in 2001, KAA has exponentially grown and in 2017 admitted five new partners including Zulaika Kasajja, Augustine Idoot, Elison Karuhanga, Jet Tumwebaze and Bruce Musinguzi.

With 11 partners and a total staff headcount of over 45 people, Kampala Associated Advocates has grown to become the largest law firm in the country that has handled some of the country’s largest and most complex matters in in commercial transactions, litigation, arbitration and taxation.

Currently under the leadership of Joseph Matsiko as the managing partner, the firm has 35 legal staff.