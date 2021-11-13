Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has concluded a month’s franchise partner development program in Rukungiri in which franchise owners were taught basic business skills and practical business models useful in their day today work.

Launched in April this year, the program seeks to empower Airtel franchise owners with business skillsets that support them to operate their business profitably while delivering the best customer service experiences to customers.

Speaking at the end of the training at Okapi Hotel in Rukungiri, Edward Atuhe, the Territory Business Manager at Airtel Uganda said the franchise owners had been trained in personal money management, basic business skills, tax and compliance and customer experience.

He noted that so far, a number of districts including Gulu, Hoima, Lira, Mbale, Arua, Soroti, Kabale and Rukungiri have been covered.

“I believe the program will boost their performance and delivery to our customers in the areas where they operate,” Atuhe said.

According to Ronald Mayanja from Ability Explored Limited, one of the external facilitators for the training said the exercise has added value to local business owners through training them in practical skills to enable them improve business income and livelihoods.

“Hosting such engagements requires a lot of resources, however, Airtel has been able to facilitate the program until completion which is a clear indication of commitment to the communities where they operate and a great demonstration of an impactful Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.”