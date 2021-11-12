The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Makindye has remanded three people to Kitalya Prison for allegedly

attempting to transfer ownership of prime land belonging to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF)

in Lubowa to themselves.

The three included Mohammed Lubowa, 48, Moses Bogere, 51 Patrick Onyango, 39, a surveyor and resident of Namugongo Ward in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

According to prosecution, the group and seven others between February 2015 nd 2019 undertook to forge documentation to convert the land comprised of Block 269 Plot 1322 at Lubowa from customary tenure to freehold tenure.

NSSF is the legally registered proprietor of the land and all the original titles are in the names of the fund.

The group was charged with forgery, uttering of false documents and obtaining registration by false pretence.

Background

Between 2003, 2004 and 2018, the NSSF acquired approximately 600 acres of land at Lubowa, along Entebbe Road in Wakiso district. It is comprised in Kyadondo Block 269 and parceled into 109 separate freehold plots.

NSSF acquired part of the land by way of a debt swap from National Housing and Construction Company Limited (NHCC), the rest of it was acquired through outright purchase from Uganda Holdings Limited (Mitchell Cotts) and Peter Emusugut.