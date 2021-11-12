Police in Jinja has arrested Razak Wasswa, a senior laboratory technologist for forging Covid-19 test results of Mathew Kirabo.

Kirabo is accused of masterminding the murder of his then girlfriend, Desire Mirembe.

After two court sessions where the accused did not turn up, his lawyers told journalists outside court that their client was ill with Covid-19 and therefore it was unwise for him to appear in public.

The lawyers claimed that Kirabo had tested positive at Jinja Hospital and that he was therefore bedridden at the same hospital.

According to Charles Twiine, who is the CID PRO, police moved swiftly to investigate the claim, and they found out that it was untrue.

“The test was fake, because even in the samples that were tested at Jinja hospital, there was no samples for Mathew Kirabo,” Twiine said.

Twiine said that the suspect, Razak Wasswa had absolute powers at the hospital and he used his office to forge the positive test result for Mathew Kirabo.

“Even the person who they indicated that had tested Kirabo was not at the hospital physically on that day, Kirabo was also not there because his samples were never taken,” Twiine added.

The CID PRO noted that Wasswa will now be charged with forgery and abuse of office.

He added that investigations are now underway to find out if Kirabo’s lawyers were involved in the forgery. Twiine said that the lawyers will be charged if the investigations prove that they are part of the deal.

Meanwhile the High Court in Mukono said Wednesday that if Kirabo does not turn up for the next case hearing on November 17, 2021, his sureties will face arrest.

Kirabo’s mother and uncle are among his sureties.

Jameson Karemani, the spokesperson of the Judiciary ,told NBS TV that court has other options in case the accused does not show up.

Karemani said that, “Court can assess why the accused is not coming; if he refused to show up, court can go ahead and hear the case without him. They can also stop the case until they see him, it is up to court.”