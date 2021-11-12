A video of FW de Klerk’s “last message” to South Africans has been released by his foundation.

A frail De Klerk says that he had on many occasions apologised for “the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to persons of colour in South Africa.

“Many believed me, but others didn’t.

“Therefore, let me today, in the last message repeat: I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and the hurt, and the indignity, and the damage, to black, brown and Indians in South Africa,” he says.

Watch the video here

Source: BBC