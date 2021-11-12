The departure of some leaders to other political parties ahead of the 2021 general election left a vacuum at the Democratic Party (DP) as the party only managed to secure a few seats in the parliament.

Although DP had 15 MPs in the 10th Parliament, this number reduced to only nine, seven of whom are from the central region.

Speaking to the Nile Post in an interview, Okoler Opio Lo Amanu, the party spokesperson said despite suffering a big loss in the 2021 general elections, the struggle to capture state power continues.

Excerpts below:

*****************************************************************

Many Ugandans don’t know you. Who are you and where do you come from?

I am Okoler Opio Lo Amanu born in Pallisa district in the eastern part of Uganda. I am Etesost. I studied in village schools. By God’s grace I found my way in Kampala where I sat my A level and from there I joined Kyambogo University for bachelor degree in Food Science And Technology. I studied it for four years and I graduated in 2012.

Were you born in the family of DP supporters? How did you join the party?

I was not born in a family of DP.In fact I remember, it was only one of my brothers who voted for Dr. Paul Ssemogerere in 1996 and he had Dr. Paul Ssemogerere poster in his house but my father has a UPC background.

As you are aware that when we grow up, we make personal decisions, I joined DP after thorough contemplation and understanding what the party stands for, how it was formed and how it is run.

Should we expect you to challenge for the leadership of the party at one point as you continue to pursue your political dreams?

I think I am not destined to become the top leader of the DP or other political formation in the country because I am someone who is open minded. When I disagree with you, I tell you head on. I don’t hide my feelings, I express them freely. When I disagree with you, I draw a boundary of that disagreement on only that matter but other issues we can deal with freely.

And in politics, one of my political mentors told me to speak but don’t speak all. We have members in the DP who I would say are hypocrites. They call themselves members of DP but what they do is contrary to what members of the party are supposed to do as stated in the Constitution of the DP.

DP is searching for Mukasa Mbidde’s replacement at East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).How is the party preparing for this?

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Democratic Party (DP) sat last month and resolved that 15th and 16th of this month are the dates for nominations of the intending EALA candidates internally.

We are a party that is democratic and therefore everything should be transparent and must be transparent. We issued that communication which was done by myself and members have started picking the nomination forms.

I think by 15th and 16th that process of nomination will be concluded .The voting shall be on December 6 2021 and the voters are the members of the CEC.

Many people think that for any opposition party to win EALA, It must work with the ruling government. What do you think?

It is true for one to win in EALA, he or she must look for votes from all members of Parliament irrespective of their political formation.

I want to believe that since the parliament is dominated by members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), definitely it will not actually yield results in one’s favour if he or she intends to contest for EALA and is not willing to woo members of NRM.That is being politically naïve.

If you are looking for votes ordinarily in elections and there are voters at a pork joint and you are not a pork eater, don’t you go there and ask for their votes? I think a vote has no political party, when somebody casts a vote in your favour, it doesn’t reflect which political party he or she comes from. A vote is a vote.

What is the state of DP after suffering a big loss in the 2021 general election?

DP is in the state of rejuvenation, transitioning from formally being the party that is provision to a nationalistic party. You can look at the National Executive Committee (NEC), it is formally represented.

A once nationalistic party had been reduced to provisional party. When Hon Norbert Mao came in, he pushed the party back to its place that is the nationalistic position.

You can even tell by the distribution of the positions at the NEC .There is no doubt that the DP is thriving to excellence. The advantage we have now is that there are no internal conflicts anymore in DP, unlike the past ten years.

Many people think that NUP is a big threat to the DP having taken most of its members towards the 2021 general election .Do you hold the same view?

The politics of weighing the strength of political parties in the opposition is actually orchestrated by the regime. When you begin looking at yourself as the giant in the opposition, you will step on the toes of other political players, when that happens they will definitely retaliate.

We need to change the trend of political events in our country. We need to anchor our politics on strong institutions as opposed to strong individuals. When you have strong institutions you recall a leader who has veered off from the values of the party.

NUP has never been a threat to DP otherwise DP would be no more. It came at the time when DP was organising for an election and had prepared and organised its candidates .It took almost all the candidates in the central region. We know how they play and we know their weaknesses therefore they can’t be a threat to us .

DP is firmly grounded, a party which was formed a few months ago cannot be a threat to a party like DP.

DP has only 9 MPs in the 11th Parliament compared to 15 MPs in the 10th Parliament. Don’t you think that the party is becoming weaker and weaker each day?

That is not true. We entered the 2021 election when we had five members of parliament because the rest had gone to NUP. We increased our members of parliament from five to nine. That is growth.

In 2016, DP fronted about 700 candidates in all elective positions in the country. In 2021 we fronted 2228, meaning that the number of candidates that we fronted in 2021, tripled. We are talking about candidates in all parts of the country, so we really moved a step forward.

The only challenge is that people tend to judge a political party based on the number of members of parliament. As DP we are focused on a number of things. We look at how many candidates have we fronted at local government level and parliamentary level.

Secondly we look at where we have fronted these candidates. As DP we are focused on very many parameters to judge whether we are growing or not.

DP has been criticised several times for its diplomatic approach in the fight to dislodge President Museveni from power. Do you think this approach will lead the party to the State House?

We are a party that advocates for peace and non violence and that is why in all our activities in the history of the country, we have not in any way sanctioned violence. We have never carried out any activity that is violent.

We need state power, which is the main objective of the party formation but we are not willing to jump on dead bodies of Ugandans, to massacre Ugandans, to step on the blood of Ugandans on our way to the State House.

I want to reiterate that our major objective as DP is to take over state power but we are not ready to take state power at any cost. We believe in dialogue, we are the giants of dialogue amongst the political formation in Uganda. You cannot talk of dialogue and fail to talk about DP because we believe things can be resolved through a round time.

Recently, DP described those that joined People’s Front for Transition (PFT) which is headed by Dr. Kizza Besigye as masqueraders. What happened to the DP reunion?

Those people who were calling themselves representatives of the DP bloc are masqueraders. We no longer have DP bloc and by the way you cannot have DP bloc without DP. The members who are at PFT are there on their own.

The DP reunion played a very fundamental role in uniting the opposition. It is the DP bloc that actually forms the foundation of the People Power Movement. It was a great opportunity to unite as the opposition but that was mishandled. They were only interested in getting positions, not liberating the country. As DP we shall again launch an initiative to cause the unity of members in the opposition.

Why do you think Besigye’s pressure group was formed on flimsy ground and yet the platform could be good for the opposition in bringing down president Museveni?

I do believe Besigye PFT is anchored on flimsy ground because unity cannot be forced. There are two forms of unity, there is unity that comes naturally because there are urgent issues that need to be handled.

The other form of unity is unity that is agreed on. This involves a number of preparatory activities among which is talking to each other on how to move forward. Besigye’s PFT is an attempt to have that form of unity where people agree but the preparatory stages were not given priority.

There was not much time given to agree on how to work together, there was no time allowed for coherent construction.

Definitely we look at it as a rebrand for the People’s Government. We did not want to be part of a rushed affair. Just like the People’s Government did not yield results, I think this one will not yield unless we are united as key players and agree.