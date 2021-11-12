In this fast approaching festive season with not much of exciting things to lighten-up on, there is still one exciting event worth trying out, the first ever Jinja E- Fish festival scheduled this Sunday 14th November.

The icing on the cake will be a performance from Afrigo Band, Uganda’s leading band, that will take us back in time.

Not only will Afrigo Band offer entertainment, but their performance also seeks to remind us of the key pillars for sustainable fishing which include the need to recognise the role of men and women, environmental, social and economic concerns, food security and nutrition among other things.

As we embrace the new normal, Ugandans have got to find other ways of celebrating themselves and the resources around them using technology.

From the word go, the idea of a virtual fish festival will get you intrigued and excited at the same time.

The Jinja E-Fish Festival will offer an opportunity to families and friends to try out new things and learn about sustainable fisheries without getting it wrong.

The first hing you can expect is being spoilt of choice whether to place your order online via the abavubi app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abavubi.fisher or call the listed partnering restaurants which include Source of the Nile Hotel, The Bourbon, Kingfisher Resort, Forever Resort and all Yalelo outlets or even just make a walk-in, order, dine and share.

Do you reminisce that Nalongo’s Nile Perch that used to be served with pieces of cassava just by the roadside on your way from work?

Do you long to taste that Nile perch that you last tasted on one of your road trips upcountry?

Do you have memory of the mudfish you used to fish back then with your peers as kids? Are you just this guy that likes his Nile Perch the sleek old way ?

Are you this guy who ponders the fact that you grew up by the landing site and fish fed your family, paid your tuition and supported descent employment of your community?

While we join to celebrate this weekend at the Jinja E-Fish Festival, may we as well celebrate the organisations that are making it possible these include GIZ – Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project (RFBCP) with funding support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) together with: Directorate of Fisheries Resources (DFiR), Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization(LVFO), Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association (UFPEA), Federation of Fisheries Organizations of Uganda (FFOU), Katosi Women Development Trust (KWDT), Makerere University Department of Zoology, Entomology and Fisheries Science, Fisheries Training Institute(FTI), National Fisheries Resource Research Institute( NAFIRRI), Sustainable Fisheries Initiative (SFI), Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU) and Uganda Fisheries and Fish Conservation Association (UFFCA)