Baker Mbowa has been sacked as the head coach of Soltilo Bright Stars, four games into the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Mbowa’s Bright Stars has endured a disappointing start to the campaign, with last Tuesday’s draw at home to table leaders KCCA FC – after three consecutive defeats, providing some solace, but apparently proving to be the last straw.

Mbowa has on occasions decried his side’s bad luck after some of the defeats they have suffered, but ultimately Bright Stars have struggled especially in front of goal scoring only two goals.

“Soltilo Bright Stars and Mr Abubaker Mbowa have on this 10th day of November 2021, mutually agreed to part ways,” the club said in a statement.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the statement added.

Mbowa took charge of the club in August 2020, steering them to a fifth place finish last season. They lost talisman Joseph Akandwanaho and star forward Sam Ssekamatte in the transfer window, but replaced impressively resigning captain Nelson Ssenkatuka from Morocco.

However, as the league takes its first break, Bright Stars are 15th on the table with only one point from a possible 12.

Mbowa’s dismissal comes two weeks after Douglas Bamweyana became the first coach to leave a job this season after resigning from Wakiso Giants. Three coaches have now been sacked this season.

Bright Stars have not yet named a permanent replacement for the former Proline FC coach, but his assistant Simon Peter Mugerwa has been asked to take interim charge of the first team.

“We have asked assistant coach Simon Peter Mugerwa to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full responsibility to take us forward,” the club communicated.

“Our most sincere thanks go to coach Baker who was commendable in his efforts to push the club to the next level. We wish coach Baker nothing but future success.”

The club will evaluate who their next head coach will be, but they might be tempted to turn back to former coach Paul Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka helped inspire the club to safety after a false start during the 2019/20 season, but he will be considered among other options.

The feeling is that the next coach will have to be fitting to the current project at the club and must have the ability to drive Bright Stars to the next level competing closer to the top of the table.

With close to nine days until their next league game away to Busoga United on November 20, Bright Stars bosses feel they have some time to get their next appointment right.