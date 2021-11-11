The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among has announced a five-member committee to investigate claims that the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero misappropriated over Shs 31 billion meant for the research and production of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The committee will be headed by Ibanda North legislator, Xavier Kyooma and has been given two weeks to carry out their investigations and report back to Parliament.

On November 9 during a stormy parliamentary sitting, Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi raised eye brows of legislators when he claimed abuse of office and misappropriation of funds by Musenero.

Musinguzi pinned Dr. Monica Musenero on using a non-registered Company PRESIDE to misappropriate tax payers’ money totalling Shs 31 billion under the pretence of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Musinguzi revealed how some of the scientists had claimed they had not received facilitation to help them in the research and discovery of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Some of the terms and conditions given to the select committee include; establishing the progress in the development of a locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine and establishing the amount of funds so far released for the research, innovation and Covid-19 vaccine development.

Yesterday President Museveni defended his minister against the allegations claiming that MPs did not do enough research.