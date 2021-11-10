Parliament has agreed to set up a committee to investigate the alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of Shs 31 billion meant to facilitate the research and production of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes after a private company, PRESIDE, said to be carrying out research on the COVID-19 vaccine asked for supplementary budget of Shs 50 billion.

In a stormy sitting, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Yona Musinguzi, raised the eye brows of the legislators when he accused the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero of hiding under the cover of the firm to misappropriate funds.

Musinguzi pinned Musenero on using a non-registered Company PRESIDE to misappropriate tax payer’s money totalling Shs 31 billion under the pretence of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Musinguzi revealed how some of the scientists have disowned having received facilitation to help them in the research and discovery of the Covid-19 cure

The MP also provided documents pinning the minister on how she wrote to the Ministry of Finance directing it to halt release of funds to the now defunct Ministry of Science and Innovation even before she was appointed a minister.

Musinguzi alleged that part of the Shs 31 billion was advanced to Musenero’s family members.

Some of the documents tabled before Parliament implicated the minister as her Company PRESIDE signed a memorandum of understanding with the SERUM an indian Company making the legislator to question on whether the Company was to produce or buy the vaccine.

After his submission some legislators vowed not to leave Parliament unless Musinguzi is provided with security, fearing that he would be harmed.

In the same vein, Parliament summoned the Minister for Lands Judith Nabakooba with her deputy Sam Mayanja to defend themselves against claims that they illegally stopped the activities of the Uganda Land Board.