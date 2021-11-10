The Magistrates Court in Kisoro has sentenced to 30 months, a couple that was recorded playing sex in the middle of a busy road.

In a video that went viral on social media last week, 29-year-old Paskari Hafashimana and Colodine Mukamulenzi Muhawenimana, 24, were captured making love near a parked bicycle during broad day light along the Kisoro-Bunagana road.

They were later arrested by police for being a public nuisance but the Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned a charge of indecent practice against the duo.

It was alleged that Paskali and Colodina on the 2nd day of November 2021 at about 5:00pm along Kisoro Road in Kisoro Municipality in Kisoro District performed a sexual act, an act of gross indecency in public.

On Tuesday, exactly one week after the incident, the couple pleaded guilt to the charge and asked court for pardon.

However, the trial magistrate, Fred Gidudu sentenced the couple to 30months imprisonment.