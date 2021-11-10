The Democratic Party(DP) has called upon qualified party members to express interest and apply to represent the party in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). The successful candidate will replace party vice president, Fred Mukasa Mbidde whose two terms in EALA expire in 2022.

According to the party deputy secretary general, Mugerwa Kasule, those willing to vie for the position should send their applications to the secretary general expressing interest to participate in the party’s internal search processes before the elections and endorsement by NEC.

Kasule said candidates will be allocated 15 minutes to campaign and address the members during the NEC session.

He said applicants are required to present the following documents and credentials with them for their applications to be valid and received by the Secretariat.

Applicants must pick and complete the nomination and expression of interest application form that must be returned to the national secretariat with all the requirements in the form between the 15th and 26th of November 2021 before closer of business, ”he said.

Applicants seeking the party endorsement, must posse all the Uganda constitutional requirements and qualifications for the position of the Member of Parliament as per the parliamentary elections Act as amended in 2015.

“The applicant must be a good standing member of the Democratic Party with a proven record of party loyalty and commitment to the vision and mission to building the Democratic Party,” Kasule said.

EALA is the legislative arm of the East African Community.

Currently, the Assembly has 62 members, 54 of which are elected while 8 are ex-officio members.