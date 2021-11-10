Campaign activities have officially started in The Gambia ahead of the 4 December presidential election.

On Saturday, the electoral commission approved six candidates.

Those standing include incumbent Adama Barrow, the main opposition leader Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party and Essa Faal, who was the chief counsel of Gambia’s Truth Commission that investigated human rights abuses allegedly committed under former president Yahya Jammeh.

It is the first vote since he left office after being defeated by President Barrow in 2016.

Mr Jammeh has distanced himself from an alliance formed by his party with the party of Mr Barrow.

Campaigns are expected to officially end two days before the polls.

Source: BBC