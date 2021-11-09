The Zimbabwean Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Francis Nzwidamililo Mudenda, has asked Ugandan representatives at the Pan African Parliament to support their candidate for the position of president.

While paying a courtesy call to the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, Mudenda said the candidature of Fortune Zaphania Charumbira would serve the interest of Zimbabwe and the interests of other partner states like Uganda if granted the opportunity to head the Pan African Parliament.

Among was delighted to receive Mudenda, who is on an official visit to Uganda.

She hailed the relations between the two legislatures, which she said the new Parliament leadership is keen on deepening.

“I bring greetings from the Rt Hon Speaker. He welcomes you and wishes you a nice stay in Uganda. Our two sister countries have enjoyed a good relationship,” said Among.

Mudenda is visiting African countries to make a case for Zimbabwe’s presidency of the Pan African Parliament (PAP).

The elections were postponed earlier this year after a row over rotational presidency, which would place the relay baton in the hands of the southern Africa nation.

But disputes and controversies over the applicability of the principle has brought into reality the fact that elections could actually be competitive.

Speaker Mudenda is therefore on a charm-offensive to woo the countries to support Zimbabwe’s bid.

Among promised to give opportunity to Mudenda to canvass for his country, and that when Uganda forms a position on whom to support, that decision will be communicated.

“We will follow that up and communicate; we will give you feedback on the position we would have taken as a country. It will not be an individual position but it will be the position of the country,” said Among.

Mudenda hailed the Uganda-Zimbabwe relations.