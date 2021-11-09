Dr. Alfred Driwale, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Vaccines and Immunisation at the Ministry of Health has said that the government is hoping to hit its vaccination targets by December 2021.

Dr. Driwale said that the government adopted the outreach model, where they take Covid-19 vaccines down to communities, which has increased vaccine uptake.

Dr. Driwale made these remarks while appearing on the NBS Morning Breeze, Tuesday.

“The response of the public has been amazing. In Kole alone yesterday, we vaccinated 9,000 people. We expect that by the end of this week, the whole of Teso and Lango will be vaccinated,” Dr. Driwale said.

Dr. Driwale said that in the past months, vaccination coverage was still low, because of the initial low vaccine stock, but this is now something of the past.

“Right now, we are getting vaccines in millions. Availability of vaccines was constraining our uptake, but this has been managed so far,” Dr. Driwale added.

Initially, there were reports that a section of the public was not interested in getting vaccinated due to a number of reasons. Dr. Driwale said that this is also in the past, as Ugandans have now been sensitized about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“We crossed the issue of hesitancy, we now see long lines at the vaccination points, which show the willingness of the people to take up the vaccine,” Dr. Driwale added.

The government had initially set a vaccination target of at least 4.8 million people by December 2021.

According to Dr. Driwale, the Health Ministry is well on its course to achieve the target. He said that at least 3 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine to date.

“In absolute terms, the Ugandans who have gotten the first jab have crossed the 3 million mark. The Ugandans who have been fully vaccinated have crossed the 800,000 mark,” Dr. Driwale confirmed.

He added that “We are well on course to hit the vaccination target.”