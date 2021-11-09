The National Unity Platform (NUP) has denied police accusations linking them to a planned countrywide demonstrations against the leadership of President Museveni.

The denials were made shortly after police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they had got intelligence information that NUP and other ‘violent political actors’ were planning to hold violent demonstrations aimed at destabilising the country.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, said if they had any such plans they would have announced them publicly like they have done in the past.

“There is nothing that we do that is not within the law, everything that we do, we make it public because we are operating within the law,” he said.

He noted that the allegations have been fabricated to boost the police budget, although police insists its intelligence is valid

“Our thinking is that the top leaders, be it in police and other security organs are broke and want to get some money because normally when they want to get some money from the regime they create a scene .We do not plan any demonstration,” he noted.

NUP said it will continue to demand for the release of all political prisoners including members who were arrested in the areas of Kasese last week.

“We understand that they are being charged with treason and other politically-motivated offences. Our lawyers are already on ground to handle the situation,” Ssenyonyi said.

The party held a prayer session for their fallen foot soldiers, most recent being Twaha Kigozi who succumbed to injuries he sustained from an accident a few days ago.

Ssenyonyi said they will continue to stand with the families that have lost their loved ones and pray that may God comfort them through these hard times.