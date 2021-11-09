Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has told al-Jazeera TV that he will not be part of any post-transition government.

He also denied that the military killed citizens protesting against last month’s coup.

“We are committed to handing over power to a civilian government of national competency and we pledge to preserve the transition from any interference that can hinder it,” he told the broadcaster.

A committee of Sudanese doctors has said at least 14 protesters have been killed and about 300 wounded in anti-coup demonstrations since 25 October.

But Gen Burhan absolved the military of any responsibility for the deaths.

“The Sudanese army does not kill citizens and there are investigation committees to reveal what happened,” he said.

The military chief said he hoped Sudan’s political factions would reach a power-sharing deal on a transitional government “within the next 24 hours despite several obstacles”, according to al-Jazeera.

An Arab League delegation has visited Khartoum to help find a way out of the political crisis. At the weekend, envoys from the UN and African Union visited the Tigray regional capital Mekelle to call for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.

Source: BBC