The NRM Director for mobilization, Rosemary Sseninde has told the party leaders in Kayunga that their endless fights had a big toll on the party’s support in the previous 2021 general elections.

Speaking as she kicked off her four-day tour in Kayunga district, Sseninde told the party leaders from Bbaale sub-county that unless something is done, the party will continue counting loses, courtesy of the infights.

“What made us lose in the previous elections was not the strength of opposition but rather infights among fellow NRM members. Some of these are personal wars that have spilled over to the party but we need to avoid them,”Sseninde told the party leaders at Bbaale Senior Secondary School on Tuesday.

She said that it is high time the party leaders opened a new chapter of uniting and working together to benefit not only the party but also the population at large.

“We lost many positions because we gave room to the opposition to beat us. Those wars should end now. In the forthcoming elections (Kayunga LC5 byelection), let us unite and support one candidate to take the district forward,” she said.

Speaking about her tour, the NRM director for mobilization said camping in Kayunga would help her listen to issues from the party leaders in a bid to find solutions to the problems.

According to the NRM director for information and public relations, Emmanuel Dombo, such meetings are meant to ensure the party regains its support in the area which has of late fallen to the opposition.

“In the past 20 years, we enjoyed majority support here but in the previous election, this was lost. We are here to listen to the leaders’ problems to come up with solutions but also inform them of the available government programs that people must be interested in,”Dombo said.

“There are fights among leaders here but through these engagements, we want to bring them together for the benefit of the people and the party.”

Fights

The most pronounced endless fight in Kayunga is one between Aidah Nantaba, the district woman MP and her political rival Moses Karangwa, the district NRM chairman.

The fights have prolonged for over 10 years and efforts by the top party leadership including President Museveni to resolve the squabbles have proved futile.