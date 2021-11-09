Nara Promotionz will be hosting the first-ever charity boxing event in Uganda to support the girl child talent in the game of boxing.

According to NARA promotionz president Hussein Babu Lubowa, the proceeds from the event scheduled for November 28 will go towards supporting the girl child in developing their boing talent.

“All proceeds from this event are to support the girl child to develop their talent and give a hand to the gyms they train from. We shall therefore have to purchase some training kits and other necessary items like sanitary pads to keep them ably training without fear,” Babu said.

“This event will feature several boxers at both professional and amateur levels, it will be played by both males and females to support and develop female talent in Uganda. We will have four amateur and four professional fights with the main one being for ladies.”

He noted the charity event has also been supported by Paragon bet and UPDF.