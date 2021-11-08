The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has called upon all importers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), owners of LPG cylinder filling plants, LPG outlets, and LPG dealers to adhere to the legal provisions.

This follows complaints from the public about under-filling of LPG cylinders, which leaves the consumers cheated because they get less than what they actually pay for.

The legal provisions include the Weights and Measures Act (Cap 103) section 26 and 27 ,the Weights and Measures (Sale and Labeling of Goods) rules 2007, Statutory Instrument No.36 2007, the weights and Measures (Sale and labeling of goods) (Amendment) Rules, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 103.

A market survey done by UNBS in 2020, in areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono shows that 35% of the LPG importers, owners of LPG cylinder filling plants, outlets and other dealers are trading contrary to the weights and measures (Sale and Labelling of Goods) rules 2007, Statutory Instrument No.36 2007.

“UNBS therefore notifies all stakeholders in the LPG industry to take corrective action as soon as possible, ahead of the enforcement of the quality standards by UNBS, which is expected to commence with immediate effect,” UNBS said in a statement.

UNBS said it is committed to ensuring fairness in trade and precision in industry through reliable measurement systems as well as develop, promote and enforce standards in protection of public health and safety and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.