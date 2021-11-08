Police have released composite images of two people suspected to have planted the bomb that killed one person and injured another at Komamboga, a Kampala suburb last month.

The explosion at a pork eating point has since been said to have been the work of the Allied Democratic Forces terrorist group operating in DRC but has a sleeper cell in the city.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said after interviewing witnesses who claimed to have seen three men place the bomb, they came up with composite images to help in finding them.

“The composite images were got after interviewing the witnesses and our experts drew according to the description told to them. It doesn’t mean these are the real attackers but a lookalike. We shall screen people we arrest as suspects until we get the real ones,”Enanga said.

“You are reminded that these are just composite photos and not the actual photos of the suspects.”

In 2017, Police came up with similar composite images of the people suspected to have been behind the gruesome murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi , his driver and bodyguard.

When asked whether the suspects in that case were apprehended basing on the composite images, the police spokesperson answered in the negative but said such images give leads.

“We want to remind the public that the composite photos were drawn by our forensic photo montage expert using basic descriptions given by eye witnesses, who provided the distinctive physical descriptions of the suspects. We kindly request anyone who recognises the physical details of the suspects to inform the police on telephone contacts 112/999 or 0800122291.”

The police spokesperson noted that operations to dismantle the ADF sleeper cells in the country is still ongoing with several people already in their custody.