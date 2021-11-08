By Richard Mbayo

If Bobi Wine still holds the dream of making Barbie the First Lady as well as delivering the New UGANDA, he promised to the people, he must return to his strategies including Togikwatako and by-elections politics.

I believe that many people were surprised when Bobi Wine finally decided to join national politics after the court nullified the FDC victory of Apollo Kantinti and ordered for Kyadondo East by-election of 2017. I wasn’t surprised because Bobi Wine had been indirectly involved in the politics through his music and I believe that 2017 was the right time for him to come out of kamooli and face the reality.

The rise of Bobi Wine in 2017 in Uganda’s politics was a super surprise attack not only to the ruling elite Party NRM but by then the leading Opposition Political Party FDC where he contested in that Kyadondo by-election as an independent candidate and Bobi Wine recorded landslide victory over Museveni’s ruling Party NRM and Kizza Besigye’s FDC.

His victory served as a turning point in Uganda’s politics for his role of awakening the youth. He was their representation of the poorest, unemployed, hopeless, educated and uneducated ghetto youth countrywide, Bobi Wine became a darling for many Ugandans not only in Uganda but also in the diaspora to the extent that on social media platforms [Facebook, Twitter and Instagram], his supporters introduced rules and regulations governing the usage of those channels while talking about Bobi Wine, all this was and is love for him.

The controversial amendment of article 102 (b) Presidential age limit that allowed a person to stand for the presidency beyond the age of 75 simultaneously legitimized Bobi Wine’s run for the same position and positively impacted on Bobi Wine’s current position as the leading Opposition Leader.

Bobi Wine was vocal and influential in leading the campaign against the amendment of the Presidential age limit and this later was branded as “Togikwatako” literally meant that don’t touch the constitution. The Togikwatako campaign marketed Bobi Wine who had already been identified himself with the so-called oppressed Ugandans.

In an attempt to gather support against the amendment of the constitution, Bobi Wine stormed the Dream Studio and recorded a revolutionary song titled “Freedom” that later he used to send his message to the Oppressor and oppressed informing them about the need to protect the constitution because it’s only the hope of Ugandans after all other articles were already amended to appease one person.

Although Bobi Wine’s effort against the amendment article 102 (b) Presidential age limit did not succeed due to NRM’s majority rule in the Parliament that voted in favor of removing the presidential age limit, Bobi Wine benefited in this Togikwatako campaign because it was the platform that enabled him to traverse the countrywide as he had his secret mission of making Barbie the First Lady of Uganda.

Back to our question, is it the right time for Bobi Wine to return to revolutionary and aggressive politics of 2017/8 that saw him register victories in Kyadondo, Jinja, Bugiri and Arua? It should be noted that Bobi Wine has often preached and encouraged the “Politics of Peace” as one may remember his famous quote “we’re non-violent but democratic and assertive.”

Others believe that Bobi Wine’s previous visits to the US have influenced him to play waiting politics, yet Bobi Wine is playing politics in Africa where the fellow player determines the rate of democracy to be in play. Therefore, others believe that it’s the right time for Bobi Wine to return to the revolutionary and aggressive politics of 2017/8 where he was more aggressive in handling issues at stake like the issue of Togikwatako and social media tax.

These people are tired of his new his approach of political movement and decision making which they think is bureaucratic and slow.

During and after 2021 general elections, Bobi Wine promised Ugandans the New Uganda where everyone will be equal regardless of his/her gender, education, tribe or political affiliation. Ten months down the road, the New Uganda still seems a dream and nowhere close to reality.

These proponents place part of the blame for the Bobi Wine change of strategy in who surround him. Bobi Wine is surrounded by humble Joel, Lewis and Mpuuga the NUP PRO, SG, and Central Uganda NUP deputy president respectively. These gentlemen seem comfortable in their new positions and have influenced Bobi Wine’s style too. Like them, Bobi Wine is now playing politics of gentleman wearing suits, and the way he communicates as opposed to wearing red overall and beret that signifies the real struggle of Togikwatako, social media and by-elections of Kyadondo, Jinja, Bugiri and Arua.

After Kyadondo East by-election, Bobi Wine was interviewed by BBC in 2017 and he said “I’m here to give young people confidence, I want to be the voice of younger generation”. After Presidential polls of January 2021, Bobi Wine is often quoted saying “We’re non-violent but democratic and assertive” yet his source of power (Youth) are being abducted, kidnapped and even some are murdered but he continues playing democratic politics in Africa where democracy is determined by someone in Nakasero.