Perennial wrangles over family land saw Mwondha Kalikwani, the only surviving biological brother to former IGG and now Supreme Court Judge Faith Mwondha, imprisoned at Kirinya prison.

Frail Kalikwani was incarcerated two months ago after developing a misunderstanding with his sister, Justice Mwondha, over land matters.

Sources told us that because he was diabetic, his health condition worsened in prison.

The death of Kalikwani, who called himself a historical and a diehard NRM cadre, has left many Basoga on social media appalled with many demanding for an end to land-related wrangling in the family.

The contested land is situated in the Nakabango neighbourhood in Jinja and it has been a subject of several court battles.

One of Kalikwani’s neighbours told us that on the day he was jailed, they knew he was not going to live for long given his diabetic condition.

Kalikwani’s death has caused uproar among a section of Basoga on Social media accusing the learned judge of not being merciful considering the health status of his brother at the time of arrest.