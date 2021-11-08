What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity refers to the protection/defense of the computer networks, systems, servers, and other digital devices that collectively makeup cyberspace.

Some of the best practices for better Cybersecurity for individuals or institutions;

• Keep devices and systems patched. Always have the latest available software updates installed. This will do away with vulnerabilities resulting from running out-of-date systems.

• There are concerns of supply chain attacks (e.g SolarWinds) but these are not in everyone’s threat model.

• Organizations should also endeavor to have complete knowledge and monitoring coverage of their technology assets.

• Multi-Factor Authentication should be enabled and enforced wherever possible.

• Password managers should be used. These help with generating strong passwords/phrases that one doesn’t have to memorize and help do away with password reuse.

• Being mindful of one’s social media postings is another good cybersecurity practice. Some postings include information that may be leveraged to compromise one’s digital security in one way or another.

• Think before you click is another way of staying safe in cyberspace.

• Maintaining a healthy degree of suspicion and taking a moment to think through before clicking on an email/link helps one reduce or even completely avoid malware infections.

