The Director of Education Standards at the Ministry of Education, Dr Kedrees Turyagyenda has advised parents to opt for UPE and USE schools if they cannot afford fees in privately owned schools.

Turyagyenda made these remarks on NBS Morning Breeze, while answering a question on how government plans to help parents who might not afford school fees and requirements when schools reopen in January.

In her own words, Turyagenda said that, “We care a lot about the parents. The government has mass education facilities in place. Parents can take their children to these government-supported schools if they can not afford the fees in private schools.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has left the economy on its knees, creating a fear that some parents might not be able to send their children back to school.

The problem is worsened by the fact some sections of economy like bars and the whole night economy have been closed since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit.

It is feared that parents who operated in the sections of the economy that are still under lockdown might not be able to send back their children when schools reopen in January.

Different stakeholders have urged government to direct schools on how to handle such parents.

DP party president Nobert Mao said on Thursday last week that schools, especially those in the rural areas, can allow parents to contribute foodstuffs in exchange for fees.

Mao said, “Minister of Education, allow the people in rural areas to negotiate with schools to give foodstuffs in exchange for fees. Some are able to give service. They can slash the schools.”

Dr. Turyagyenda urged that parents can instead take advantage of UPE and USE schools.

Dr. Turyagyenda said that this is the only way government can give a hand to parents who have been affected by the pandemic-induced closure of their work.

Schools aee scheduled to be reopened in January 2022 for the first time since the president closed them down on June 18, 2021 at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.