Police have confirmed the arrest of National Unity Platform coordinator, Moses Bigirwa last week on charges related to trying to extort money from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Bigirwa was on Friday evening arrested at Among’s home where he allegedly had gone to pick money so as not to “expose” her.

However, according to the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twiine, Bigirwa was working with a couple of other people targeting prominent persons with blackmail in order to extort money from them.

He explained that the Friday arrest followed a complaint by the deputy Speaker that a dossier had been circulated tarnishing her name by Bigiriwa.

“Using other proxies, Bigirwa sent messages to the deputy Speaker demanding that a government job is lobbied for them or be given cash US$5 million, or else, they would damage her reputation beyond repair,” Twiine said.

The CID spokesperson explained that when Among reported a case of threatening violence and offensive communication to CID, the group then sent her a message using a foreign phone number saying they had got wind of her move.

“Bigirwa sent other messages to her(Among) phone threatening that would she report them to police, they would destroy her name in the public.”

“They later released the dossier but shamelessly, Bigirwa claimed responsibility while speaking to one of the Deputy Speaker’s confidants. He said he is part of a big team that no one could stop. For starters, he asked for shs100 million so that they stop the fire,”Twiine said.

Journalist arrested

According to Twine, checking the CCTV cameras of her home in Ministers Village in Ntinda, the deputy Speaker found out that while travelling in his vehicle, Bigiriwa had stopped and taken pictures of the home.

He noted that occupants of another Toyota Spacio vehicle too were seen taking photos of the house which raised suspicion on their plan of action.

Consequently, on Thursday, Pidson Kareire, according to Twiine was arrested before Bigirwa was also apprehended, a day later.

“A search in the vehicles led to discovery of documents which included lists of different people including businessmen, corporate leaders and some members of the opposition who are targeted by the group. Our investigations have established that it is a well-orchestrated syndicate that blackmails people and the money is sent to a number in Dubai that later distributes it to other proxies,”Twiine said.

He noted that the two who are currently detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka faces charges related to threatening violence, offensive communication and criminal libel among others whereas investigators are trying to see if there is an element of money laundering.