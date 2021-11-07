The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs worth Shs 405 million from the 20 pharmacies that defied its caution in Wakiso district.

The enforcement operation was part of its routine post market surveillance activities intended to protect human and animal population from drugs and healthcare products that are substandard, counterfeit, unauthorised and, unqualified persons handling drugs among others.

Abiaz Rwamwiri, the public relation officer at the authority said in a statement that the enforcement operation conducted in the central region covered Wakiso district which has a total of 504 licensed pharmacies (492 human and 12 veterinary).

“It is only in those licensed outlets that are manned by qualified health professionals that the NDA can guarantee the safety and quality of drugs. During the operation 32 pharmacies were found operating illegally following the resignation of their respective supervising pharmacists and were issued with closure notices,” said Rwamwiri.

Of these pharmacies, Rwamwiri said 12 have acquired pharmacists and re-applied for licenses to operate.

“Four hundred ten (410) boxes of assorted drugs are estimated at sh 405,000,000 were impounded from the 20 pharmacies. There were 33 suspects detained at different police stations,”he said.

The suspects will be charged for carrying out business of a pharmacist without a license and unlawful possession of classified drugs.

He reminded all drug outlet operators that the new licensing season for calendar year 2022 has started, and should commence the renewal exercise as soon as possible.