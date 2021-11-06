Vivo Energy Uganda the company that distributes and markets Shell branded fuels and lubricants, has appointed Johan Grobbelaar as its new Managing Director.

Grobberlaar replaces Gilbert Assi who has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Vivo Energy Guinea.

Assi had served as Managing Director for Vivo Uganda for four years.

About Grobberlaar

The new Vivo Energy Uganda boss joined the Vivo Energy Group in 2013, and was most recently a Regional Project Manager.

He previously served as the Managing Director for Vivo Energy Zimbabwe and prior to that he served in the same position for Vivo Energy Namibia.

“I am very excited about joining Vivo Energy Uganda and continuing to grow the business. The team has delivered innovative solutions to customers in the country, and we will continue to push the boundary to delight our Retail and Commercial customers in the months and years to come,” Grobberlaar said.

Hans Paulsen, the Vivo Energy Group Executive Vice President for East and Southern Africa also welcomed him to Uganda.

“I welcome Johan(Grobberlaar) to Uganda and I have no doubt that his vast experience will be of great benefit to our business in Uganda as we continue to deliver the best product and services to our customers,” Hans Paulsen said.