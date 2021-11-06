Opposition National Unity Platform coordinator, Moses Bigirwa has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort shs100 million from the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

In an audio recording making rounds on social media, Bigirwa, a former Kamuli Municipality MP contestant was heard asking for shs100 million from the deputy Speaker.

“The truth is that let her(Among) break the bank so that we also buy milk at home. I am monitoring her but let her get us tools(money) so we make things right,” Bigirwa was quoted in the audio.

It is said that he was lured to deputy Speaker Among’s residence in Nakasero where he was arrested by parliamentary police.

The Nile Post has since learnt that he has been handed over to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence for further interrogation.

The spokesperson of the office of the deputy Speaker, Joseph Sabiti confirmed the development.

“Moses Bigirwa was arrested next to the residence of the deputy Speaker Anita Among after he had negotiated a deal to stop spreading defamatory information on social media. He demanded that she breaks the bank,”Sabiti said in a brief statement.

However, National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi disagreed with the claims saying Bigirwa had been arrested along the Northern bypass together with his wife as they drove to his home.

He added that the group was later driven to Kibuli CID headquarters where Bigirwa’s wife was released as he was detained.

Kyagulanyi has however retracted the statement said he had been misled by Bigirwa’s wife who had claimed to have witnessed the arrest.