Anwar Ntege inspired Busoga United to their second away victory of the season with a brilliant 3-1 win over Tooro United at the Buhinga Stadium.

Marvin Oshaba cancelled out Ntege’s opener at the start of the second half, but substitute Shaka Ssozi and Ntege struck inside the last 25 minutes to ensure Busoga left Fort Portal with the three points.

Tooro seemed to adopt better to the drenched nature of the surface at their home ground, laying siege inside Busoga’s defensive third, but their visitors took the scruff of the game after adopting to the surface.

The hosts were punished for leaving space down the flanks, Laban Tibita’s attempted cross struck Posiano Ssegonja’s arm, with Ntege stepping up to convert from the spot for his second goal of the season after 24 minutes.

Busoga continued on the front foot, creating a host of goalscoring opportunities which they failed to put away. Rashis Mpaata and Tibita all wasting opportunities, but the visitors went into the halftime break with their heads still up.

Edward Golola’s side reacted brightly at the start of the second half and 10 minutes after the restart, they found the leveler from the spot.

Adrian Sserugo went down under the challenge from Nicholas Mwere who got the ball, but the referee ruled the contact to have been enough for a penalty. Oshaba stepped up to bury the penalty.

With the game opening up closer to the hour mark, Busoga switched approach to counter attacks and it would pay off in the 65th minute.

Tooro defenders failed to deal with a long ball, Ssaka grabbed the opportunity to race onto the loose ball before slotting below Ken Lukyamuzi.

Ntege extended Busoga’s advantage in the 79th minute, Peter Onzima’s cross found Ntege who peeled off the shoulder of his marker to glance his header into the back of the net, and complete his first brace for the club.

Two victories on the road from four games pushes Busoga into seventh position, while Tooro United slip into 12th position ahead of the international break.