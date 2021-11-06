The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has led a delegation of development partners from Xanda Limited , a leading Digital media agency from the UK to meet the Sports Minister, Hamson Obua to discuss potential partnerships with Uganda in the field of sports.

The team led by Director, Marcus Constantine, informed the minister of the intention to explore and shine light on the untapped football talent in Uganda while sharing technical expertise from sporting giants in the UK with both the football players and referees.

“We are looking forward to forming lasting relationship with Uganda through skill and philosophy sharing in the soccer field. When I return home, I will share with my colleagues and in line the wonderful opportunities we see in developing football here in Uganda” Marcus said.

In response, Walusimbi told the team that sports can do a lot in unifying nations and their people.

“We cannot underestimate the power of sports because this is the only thing that surpasses emotions at all levels and brings people together while promoting better health for both the players and their fans. I have seen young people work out so hard and adjust their diets trying to emulate their sports stars which expression of love is beyond description,” Walusimbi said.

The Museveni advisor said Uganda is still has a lot of untapped sports talent that he said can never be fully exploited without partnerships with other established entities that have shaped the love for sports amongst the young generation.

“They often say we are all from the same source but spiritual and political differences come between us, yet sports has the power to unify all humans regardless of creed, political or religious affiliation,” Walusimbi said.

“Uganda being the pearl of Africa, our is favored by the climate and weather which allows our soils to be rich in multiple minerals which when fed on, give our children a unique physical and emotional capacity that just needs nurturing in order to break world sporting records.”

The State Minister for Sports, Hamson Obua echoed to the team about the Kiprotich National High Altitude Training Center located on a 2600m altitude in Kapchorwa with amazing views which will be used by not only athletes but also caters for other games like basketball and football.

“Once the first phase is completed, we will open up to the world, therefore I implore you to spread the word about this very unique center when you go home so that also your people can benefit from it,” Obua said.

He noted that the facility will be used mostly for conditioning the footballers and all sports men who use it to be able to compete internationally.

Minister Obua also requested that the guests utilize their contacts to secure meaningful investments in the sports infrastructure of Uganda which is not doing well quoting Mandela National stadium’s failure to meet minimum requirements for CAF.

Marcus Constantine said they are in Uganda to make positive change in the country and promised to replicate the education and training model his company already has in Gambia and even make it better for Uganda.

He said he feels Uganda is more than blessed in so many ways.

The Minister promised to relay the proceedings of the meeting to his senior, the Education and Sports Minister, Janet Kataaha Museveni for further scrutiny, and once they are given a greenlight, they will reach out to the group.

Ambassador Walusimbi noted that the coming of the team was one of the fruits of the efforts he spearheaded together with Isaac Kigozi, the head of the trade and investment unit in the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs.