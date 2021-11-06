Ochan Tonny Okwi, a transporter of farm produce from the Northern region, only needed one purchase of Shell FuelSave Diesel at Shell Juba Road recently that has since seen him upgrade his vehicle to a brand new Toyota Hiace courtesy of the ongoing ‘Jjuza Akameeza’ promotion.

Five other customers also walked away with fuel worth shs1 million worth of prizes during the third grand draw ceremony held at Shell Bulenga.

“Many of our customers have been struggling to make ends meet in the months following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Therefore, through this promotion, we are giving back to our loyal customers who have continued to purchase Shell FuelSave Diesel for their vehicles as they conduct their business,” said Mark Mutungi, the Fuels Brand Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda.

“If you missed out on the previous draws, there is still a chance for you to win more exciting prizes through this promotion that ends on November, 13, 2021. ”

Ochan, could not hide his excitement upon being handed the car keys.

“I did not enter the promotion expecting to win, so this is a big surprise! The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough time for my family and me as a businessman. However, with this brand new vehicle I can increase my income to support my family and ease our transportation. I want to encourage other motorists to enter the ‘Jjuzza Akameeza’ promotion. You may be lucky as well and win some of

these great prizes by fueling with Shell Fuel Save Diesel at Shell,” he said.

Over 58,693 customers have received prizes that range from monthly prizes of fuel worth shs1 million, t-shirts, caps, key rings, instant fuel rewards of up to shs10,000 and assorted home groceries popularly known as ‘Kameeza”