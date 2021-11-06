Dr. Jibril Semakura Owomugisha, the chief executive officer of Million Trees International Organisation has urged government not to give away part of Bugoma Forest in Bunyoro sub region to investors.

Owomugisha questioned the rationale that was used to give away part of this forest which he said is central to the well being of the natural environment in greater Bunyoro and Uganda.

“This place has an already great eco system that supports the people living there sustainably, they don’t

need a sugar cane project in any way because this may instead tamper the eco system and push them into poverty. It would be better in my view if the sugar cane project was moved to an arid place like Karamoja which needs it,” he said.

Over the past couple of years, there have been reports that part of the forest could be given to Hoima Sugar Factory for sugar cane growing.

Government has put a lot of focus on development of these forested areas and has categorised some of them as unutilized lands.

This has allowed the interests of a few individuals call them investors

to be prioritised ahead of the greater benefit of the native communities putting the livelihoods of many

natives at stake .

Under to the Environmental Act of 2019 Article 5, the law gives the government mandate to authorise

development of forests through the National Forestry Authority (NFA).

Yet among other more sustainable economic activities that have been going on in Bugoma forest is tourism.

With a good population of Chimpanzees, the forest has been bringing tourism income into the area

which has a trickle down effect on the locals that act as tour guides and provide food and accommodation

to the tourists for an income.

Owomugisha said the sugar cane project in Bugoma should be moved to a place like Karamoja where cane can be grown on a large scale instead of tampering with the good eco-system around the forest.