Uganda’s corporate executives have been urged to lead with compassion, putting the wellbeing of their people above business targets as a more effective way to drive the country’s economic restart from the ruins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remarks were made at the inaugural Stanbic Bank Uganda Compassionate Leadership meeting held virtually.

Held under the theme, ‘leading with heart – adapting to a new normal in a tough business environment’, the virtual engagement was attended by over 100 participants from a cross section of Uganda’s private sector.

Panelists included Emma Mugisha, the executive director at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Peter Kimbowa, the chairman of the board of National Social Security Fund, Thadeus Nagenda, the acting chairman for Kampala City Traders Association and Isaac Nsereko, the managing director for RI distributors.

Mugisha said the compassionate series will consist of three webinars featuring business leaders and technical persons that will help share their experiences on how they have effectively led their organisations and provided practical tools in overcoming the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, supporting our people, both employees and customers, to remain health, survive the pandemic, was almost the only goal; business targets were momentarily relegated to a secondary priority list as we went all out to make sure everyone stayed safe, we are therefore pleased that all of us are here to share our experience and lessons,” said Mugisha.

According to Mugisha, when the bank prioritized the safety of its people and customers over sales targets and interest repayment, it came naturally as it felt like the right and only thing to do.

Kimbowa said, the leadership at the NSSF saw the pandemic create a crisis and an opportunity and managers at NSSF had to think of ways of keeping in touch with their members physically (where necessary), mentally and spiritually.

“The pandemic opened a window of opportunities to deliver value beyond money,” he said.

He cited the move by NSSF leadership to allow companies under distress to reschedule their NSSF contributions without accumulating penalty, and payment of invalidity benefit to COVID-19 patients.

KACITA’s Nagenda said, they responded to Covid-19 by sensitising their members to observe standard operating procedures as a means to getting back to business.

He acknowledged the support that banks offered the traders during the pandemic with loan moratoriums/extensions.

“By the time the bank confiscates your property, they have tried every possible solution,” he said.