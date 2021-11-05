Tanzania is set to host the Tanzania-Uganda oil and gas symposium, the first joint oil and conference that will among others discuss opportunities presented by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

“It is expected that the 1,443km crude oil export pipeline that will transport Uganda’s crude oil from Kabaale to Tanga in Tanzania will bring massive opportunities for the private sector including transportation, securities, food and beverage, hotel accommodation and catering, human resource management, office supplies, civil works, finance, the supply of construction materials and many more services,” a statement by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation said.

“In order to ensure that locals are well prepared to tap the benefits availed by the strategic project, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation and the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda found it important to organize the Tanzania – Uganda Oil and Gas Symposium that will provide a platform for the private sector of the two countries to network, understand the industry opportunities and challenges, discuss areas of cooperation and showcase their capacities through experience –sharing, and interact with public sector actors on legal and policy matters that govern the industry, in both countries.”

According to TPSF, the conference is expected to increase private awareness of the legal, policy and regulatory frameworks for oil and gas in Uganda and Tanzania and also create synergies and areas of cooperation between private sector companies in the two countries.

The symposium, a private sector led meeting will be a hybrid event expected to gather in person over 200 high-level private sector officials from both Uganda and Tanzania and over 2000 others who will follow the discussion virtually.

It is scheduled for November, 25 in Dar Es Salaam, the Tanzanian capital.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline project is expected to create over 5000 jobs directs and over 20,000 others indirectly.