The Somali government has given seven days to the African Union (AU) deputy envoy Simon Mulongo to leave the country, accusing him of engaging in activities incompatible with the mandate of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somalia’s security strategy.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia presents its compliments to the African Union Commission and has the honour to inform the commission, the individual listed below is designated ‘persona non grata’ and ordered to leave Somalia within seven (7) days,”read the letter in part without giving more details on the nature of the activities.

The statement dated November 4, 2021, has been copied to the African Mission Commission in Addis-Ababa and to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Addis Ababa, and the Office of African Union Mission in Somalia within Mogadishu.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the African Union Commission the assurances of its highest consideration,”the letter further read.

In a tweet seen by The Nile Post, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Abdirizak, said Somali government will hold accountable AMISOM personnel, particularly those at the leadership level, who are expected to be beyond reproach in their integrity as they discharge their duty under UN or AU mandate.

Mulongo was appointed to the office on August 19, 2017, taking over from Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, whose contract had ended at the time.