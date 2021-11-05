Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called for the restoration of Sudan’s civilian government.

It is the first time the two countries – seen as possible backers of Sudan’s military leaders – have called for a reversal of the coup.

They and the United States and Britain – in a joint statement issued by the US Department of State on Wednesday – urged the “release of all those detained in recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency”.

“We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions.

“Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage an effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security for the people of Sudan is a top priority,” the statement added.

There’s been mounting international pressure on the country’s military leaders to free the detained political leaders and relinquish power.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been under house arrest in the capital, Khartoum, since he was ousted in the 25 October coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

There have been protests against the military in the capital and other cities since the coup.

Source: BBC