The National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) has urged Ugandans to be vigilant about cyber security threats.

The call was made during a Cyber Security Awareness Conference aimed at increasing the public awareness and vigilance about the day-to-day cyber threats.

Dubbed the “Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart”, the conference brought together different key players in cybersecurity including Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, Uganda Bankers Association, Uganda Police Force, Financial Intelligence Authority, Internet Society Uganda, (ISC)2 Uganda Chapter, ISACA (formerly the Information Systems Audit and Control Association) Kampala Chapter and the National Data Protection Office.

Speaking at the conference, the executive director NITA-U, Dr. Hatwib Mugasa called up on stakeholders to come together and address cybersecurity concerns.

He observed that due to the rapid growth in internet users in the country, there is a much-needed purpose of raising awareness about the cyber-related threats and to empower the Ugandan citizens with the knowledge and sense of shared responsibility to practice a safe and informed decision while using the internet.

“We need to remember as technology users that safeguarding the Internet is a responsibility, we all share. Digital technologies and the Internet have transformed our everyday lives since we can now access information, conduct business, keep in touch with family and friends, and engage online, but we need to remember cyber-attacks are becoming more common and devise means to raise awareness and address them,” Dr. Mugasa said.

Arnold Mangeni – Director Information Security at NITA-U said that the government through NITA-U is committed to enhancing cyber security in all sectors of the economy and such conferences are a good way to involve all stakeholders in the process.

“Government of Uganda acknowledges the importance of creating an environment that allows secure and safe digital transactions for Ugandan citizens. Government has put in place the National Information Security Framework which provides for minimum security guidelines for every Government agency and the Critical Information Infrastructure each entity is required to maintain. This includes incident response and crisis management largely focused on a prevention and proactive approach. I’m happy to report that we have recently completed the enhancement of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT),” Mangeni said.

With the launch of the Cyber Security Awareness Campaign “Be Safe Online” NITA-U continues to deliver on its promise of safeguarding the Ugandan people every step of the way.