President Museveni has blamed the delay in the local Covid-19 vaccine development on the suppliers who have failed to provide the reagents needed for the production of the vaccines.

According to the president, everything is ready except the 18 reagents that are crucial in the manufacture of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Everything is ready except the 18 reagents that are required in the manufacturing of the Corona vaccine. We have got some of the reagents. The suppliers have delayed us for three months, ”Museveni said.

Museveni made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Serum Africa Medical Research Institute (SAMRI).

Museveni said that the government signed an MoU on cooperation and collaboration in setting up a state-of-the-art vaccine research and development centre.

He explained that the country has already got some of these reagents except that there is a delay by the suppliers, reiterating the government’s commitment towards the development of vaccines against various diseases including Covid-19.

The chairman of the board of Serum Africa Medical Research Institute Limited Prof. Francis Omaswa explained their commitment towards fulfilling their promise in the fight against pandemics through vaccine development.

“We will produce, several life-saving biological vaccines at prices affordable to the common man and in sufficient quantities so that the country is self-sufficient for tetanus anti- toxin and anti-snake venom serum, followed by DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) group of vaccines and then later on MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) group of vaccines,” he said.

Recently, the president assured Ugandans that a locally developed Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by the end of 2021 to help the country independently combat the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.