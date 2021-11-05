Three people including a mobile money agent have been charged with belonging to a terrorist organization and being found in unlawful possession of explosive.

On Friday, Najjimu Luyenjje, 22 a mobile money agent in Masaka, Rashid Katumba,21, an electrician and Arafat Kiyemba,26 were arraigned before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court and three charges read to them.

The trio was charged with terrorism contrary to section 7(i)(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002.

The prosecution led by Joan Keko told court that Rashid Katumba was on August, 26, 2021 at Atimikica guest house in Pader district in Northern Uganda with intent to intimidate government, the public or a section of the public for political, religious social or economic reasons indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others unlawfully delivered and placed explosives in a place with intention to cause death or serious bodily harm.

Katumba was also charged with unlawful possession of explosives contrary to section 7(2)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 after being allegedly found with three pieces of electronic detonators, ammonium nitrate, an improvised switch, a jacket, a sheet of ball bearings, soldiering wires, jerrycan, pair of pliers and a screw, all materials used in making explosives.

The trio was also charged with belonging to a terrorist organization contrary to section 11(1) (a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 after prosecution told court that the group between the months of May and August 2021 in various places in Northern and Central Uganda belonged or professed to the Allied Democratic Forces which is a prescribed terrorist organization.

Because the charges are capital in nature that are only tried by the High Court, the trio was not allowed to take plea.

Later, the state prosecutor, Joan Keko told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and asked for an adjournment.

The presiding magistrate Doreen Kalungi remanded the group to Kitalya prison until November 19, 2021.

The trio was represented by Geoffrey Turyamusima as the defence lawyer.

Background

The arrest of the group followed an earlier apprehension of Rashid Katumba ahead of the burial of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech in Pader.

Katumba was arrested with a suicide vest and other materials used in making explosives in a guest house in Pader by security.

Later, a crackdown on his accomplices led to the arrest of the other two.