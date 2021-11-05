This year’s Kabaka Birthday run scheduled for November, 28, 2021 at Bulange palace in Mengo, Kampala will focus on fighting HIV/AIDS as the event returns for its eighth edition.

On Thursday, Airtel, the sponsors in partnership with Buganda Kingdom unveiled the kit and according to officials, having created awareness towards Fistula and sickle cells, this year’s edition will be held under the theme “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030”

Speaking during the launch, Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayinga said the campaign against HIV/ AIDS requires behavioral change and sharing of key information to the population.

“The biggest weapon we need in this fight is information based on research that will uphold the UNAIDS mission to eliminate the virus spread by 2030, and to achieve this we must embark on sensitization drives like what we do through initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run,”Mayiga said.

“We appreciate Airtel’s support over the years to the kingdom and the entire country. We believe the contribution towards the run will greatly support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said the telecom company will continue supporting such initiatives that benefit communities

“Airtel is privileged to be part of the Kabaka Birthday Run. This year marks eight years of continued

commitment towards Buganda kingdom, a partnership we are proud of because of the

positive impact it creates in the communities where we operate,” Murali said .

“I would like to pledge our future commitment and support to the Buganda Kingdom as we strive to change the lives of Ugandan’s through such programs,” he added.

The run scheduled to take place on Sunday, November, 28, 2021 will be held virtually and flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The public is encouraged to participate from their homes and communities to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 while keeping in line with the Standard Operating Procedures that have been set out by the Ministry of Health.