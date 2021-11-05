Long time NRM youth activist and honcho, Farouk Kirunda has been appointed deputy press secretary to the president. The communication officially was made on November 5.

Kirunda confirmed the appointment and pledged to work hard to promote the president’s image in the media.

“I am very happy and pledge to serve the president with all my heart,” Kirunda said in a brief interview.

Kirunda has worked at State House in various capacities for more than 10 years. During the last election, he worked with Milly Babalanda at the NRM chairman’s office in Kyambogo where he helped lay strategies for President Museveni’s re-election.