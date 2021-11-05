In preparation for the conduct of by-elections for local government Councils, in various electoral areas across the country where vacancies exist, the Electoral Commission has announced that it will conduct the display of the national voters’ register from Monday November 8th to Wednesday 17th November 2021.

The display of the voters’ register shall begin at 8:00am and end at 6:00pm at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas on each of the appointed dates, including weekends.

The purpose of this display exercise, EC said, is to enable voters to: check for the correctness of their particulars on the voters’ register; confirm that their photographs appear against correct particulars on the register; raise objections to the inclusion and/or removal of a voter’s particulars from the register and report to the display officer, people who have died, are underage, originate from another parish or those who appear more than once on the voters’ register.

EC chairman, Simon Byabakama said during the display period, the commission will also issue temporary Voter Location Slips (VLS) to voters, to enable them conveniently locate their respective polling station on polling day.

“After the display exercise, the lists of all persons recommended for deletion from the National Voters’ Register shall also be displayed for a period of six (6) days, that is, from 18th to 23rd November 2021 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters within the said electoral areas,” Byabakama said.

Byabakama said all persons participating in the display exercise shall be required to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the government of Uganda and ministry of Health measures against the spread of Covid-19.

These include; observing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing of masks.